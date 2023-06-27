E&G Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NUE stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.