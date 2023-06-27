E&G Advisors LP Purchases 625 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

