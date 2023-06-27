E&G Advisors LP Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

