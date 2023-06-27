Elanor Investors Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ENN)

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Elanor Investors Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Elanor Investors Group Company Profile
