Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Increased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $448.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.82.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

