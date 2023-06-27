Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (EMYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMYB opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Embassy Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

