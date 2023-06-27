Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (EMYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.
Embassy Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMYB opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Embassy Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
