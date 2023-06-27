Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 19300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

