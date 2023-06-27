Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,138.83

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $128,138.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,783,164 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

