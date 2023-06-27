Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.64 and last traded at C$31.43. Approximately 42,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 73,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.41.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

