Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

ENLV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

