Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
ENLV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
