EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 137.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $77,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EPR shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.