Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 472,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,230,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Equinox Gold from StockNews.com
- Mullen: The Back-Handed Slap Of Good News
- How Low Can Walgreen’s Boots Alliance Go?
- United Natural Foods’ Risk-Reward Tradeoff Looks Appetizing
- Drugmaker GSK: Becoming a Healthier Value Stock
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.