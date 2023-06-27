Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 472,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,230,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,005,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 968,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.