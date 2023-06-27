Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.31 on July 14th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 161.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

ESS opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 111,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

