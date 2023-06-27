ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Down 0.1 %

SIXH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $348.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Further Reading

