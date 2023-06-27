ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $377.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

