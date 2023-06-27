ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Rapid7 worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $74.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

