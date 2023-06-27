ETF Managers Group LLC Has $57.73 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 1.9% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Zscaler worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

