ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

