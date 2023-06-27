ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 12,664 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,985,643 shares of company stock worth $231,650,962. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.