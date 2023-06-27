ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 41,478 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.1% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $66,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 386.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average of $191.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $250.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

