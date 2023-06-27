ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 42,204 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,204 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,077 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,378 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

