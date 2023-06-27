ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 449,145 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,915,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,145 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at $75,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.