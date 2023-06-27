Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETD opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,880,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

