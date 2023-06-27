Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits Market Cap of $52.26 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $52.26 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,926,288 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

