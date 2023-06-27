Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

EIF opened at C$51.25 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.3124191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.56.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

