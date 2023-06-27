Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Exchange Income Price Performance
EIF opened at C$51.25 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.3124191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
