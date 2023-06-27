FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $461.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.50.

NYSE FDS opened at $395.66 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $371.59 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.47 and a 200-day moving average of $411.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

