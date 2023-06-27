Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,375.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,779 shares of company stock worth $3,482,797. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.