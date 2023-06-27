FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) VP Jennifer L. Johnson Sells 10,801 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $11.83 on Tuesday, reaching $246.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,386. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

