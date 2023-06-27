Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 163,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 196,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.70. 1,206,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

