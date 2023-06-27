Financial Comparison: Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) vs. The Competition

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT—Mortgage” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Seven Hills Realty Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seven Hills Realty Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors 6 32 12 0 2.12

Seven Hills Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. As a group, “REIT—Mortgage” companies have a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

21.8% of shares of all “REIT—Mortgage” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of shares of all “REIT—Mortgage” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Hills Realty Trust $29.66 million N/A 6.92 Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors $20.19 million -$30.20 million -0.98

Seven Hills Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Seven Hills Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors -149.60% 11.32% 1.13%

Dividends

Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT—Mortgage” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.5% and pay out 332.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Seven Hills Realty Trust beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

