Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

