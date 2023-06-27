Financial Insights Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,425 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

