Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.