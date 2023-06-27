Financial Insights Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $398.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

