Financial Insights Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

