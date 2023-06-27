FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE OLN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 233,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

