First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 151,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $189,168 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

