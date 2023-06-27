First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Price Down 2%

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

