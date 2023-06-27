First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.72.

FSLR stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.08.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

