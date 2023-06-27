First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2293 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,884. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,902.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,588,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

