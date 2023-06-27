First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:EMDM)

First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF (NYSEARCA:EMDM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2304 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65. First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF (NYSEARCA:EMDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 57.61% of First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Exchange-Traded Fun (EMDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund follows a principles-based index of large- and mid-cap companies located in emerging market countries considered to have electoral democracy. Holdings are weighted based on a combination of governance score and market capitalization.

