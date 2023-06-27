First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

