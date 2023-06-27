First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5224 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FCA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 78,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

