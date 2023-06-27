First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,076. The stock has a market cap of $253.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

