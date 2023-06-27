First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DVOL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,265. The company has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.