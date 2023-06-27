First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4628 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 18,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Get First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.