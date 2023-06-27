First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5051 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 39,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $423.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1,522.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 143.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 333,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 120,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 106,566 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

