First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9067 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

