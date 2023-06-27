First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 167,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,139. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

