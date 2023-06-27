First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 7,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

